Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Old Moorcock fan, new member

  Pavinguire
    Pavinguire
    Moonbeam Traveller
    May 2023
    • 1
    #1

    Old Moorcock fan, new member

    Howdy all,
    I've been a fan of Moorcock since about 1980, when a friend loaned me the DAW edition of Weird of the White Wolf. I was hooked! Those Whelan covers certainly didn't hurt
    I have dropped into this forum on occasion, in the past many years, and decided I had better just join. Thanks to everyone who's kept this forum going, and thank you fellow members for your warm welcome!
