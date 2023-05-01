Old Moorcock fan, new member

Howdy all,
I've been a fan of Moorcock since about 1980, when a friend loaned me the DAW edition of Weird of the White Wolf. I was hooked! Those Whelan covers certainly didn't hurt
I have dropped into this forum on occasion, in the past many years, and decided I had better just join. Thanks to everyone who's kept this forum going, and thank you fellow members for your warm welcome!
