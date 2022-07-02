Hello im Bobs son

Hello everyone.
My Name is Ben and I am the son of the late Bob Haberfield. who many of you may know from his Mayflower edition Book covers.
I just wanted to let you know that work has started on 2 books about bobs life and works. Since his death I have become the custodian of his life's work some 2000 images, which I'm currently digitising and cataloguing in order to preserve his legacy. I've already posted some information about it in a previous post before I realised I should introduce myself to you so I will try not to repeat myself. Ive set up a website about Bob which is www.bobhaberfield,com there you can find out about projects I'm working on related to Bobs work and there is a mailing list you can subscribe to for updates on the progress of the books. Also if any of you are interested I'm talking about my dad on Breakfast in the ruins podcast with Andy which I think he will be uploading in a day or 2.
I know there. is very little information out there about my dad, so hopefully you will enjoy listening to that if its of any interest to you.
I'm new to Internet forums so I'm not exactly sure how this works so please excuse me if I make any mistakes.
Wishing you all the best
Ben
My Name is Ben and I am the son of the late Bob Haberfield. who many of you may know from his Mayflower edition Book covers.
I just wanted to let you know that work has started on 2 books about bobs life and works. Since his death I have become the custodian of his life's work some 2000 images, which I'm currently digitising and cataloguing in order to preserve his legacy. I've already posted some information about it in a previous post before I realised I should introduce myself to you so I will try not to repeat myself. Ive set up a website about Bob which is www.bobhaberfield,com there you can find out about projects I'm working on related to Bobs work and there is a mailing list you can subscribe to for updates on the progress of the books. Also if any of you are interested I'm talking about my dad on Breakfast in the ruins podcast with Andy which I think he will be uploading in a day or 2.
I know there. is very little information out there about my dad, so hopefully you will enjoy listening to that if its of any interest to you.
I'm new to Internet forums so I'm not exactly sure how this works so please excuse me if I make any mistakes.
Wishing you all the best
Ben